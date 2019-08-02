NC hit-and-run crash caught on video, woman later charged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police have arrested a Granville County woman accused of a hit and run on Third Street on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lee Lenihan, 57, was wanted for driving during revocation, failing to stop at a red light and the hit and run, according to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials released video of the incident Thursday.

Police say Lenihan was driving a white Kia Soul at approximately 6:30 a.m. and failed to stop at a red light on Third Street. Lenihan’s car then crashed into a silver Chrysler and fled the scene through the Burger King parking lot.

Lenihan surrendered to police Friday morning, according to a tweet by the Wilmington Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now