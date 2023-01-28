CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure.

The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.

The incident spilled nearly 30,000 gallons of liquid from a hog waste lagoon into a nearby creek, the news release said.

Officials said a recirculation pipe failed, resulting in the spill.

The waste was seen by state officials nearly .7 miles from the secondary containment area at the facility, according to the news release.

“Waste in the creek appeared to be contained in the area by a beaver dam,” officials said in the news release. “The facility initiated pumping to recover the waste Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.”

N.C. Division Water Resources officials said they would continue inspections during the clean-up of the waste.

An investigation will follow with the state taking “appropriate action based on the results,” the news release said.