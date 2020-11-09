NC home burglary victim fights back, shoots 1 of 2 suspects, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man shot a juvenile on Sunday during a burglary attempt in his home, and a second suspect fled the scene, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded when they were told about a gun being fired in the 1500 block of Gaston Street.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile lying in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Medical Services personnel responded and took the juvenile to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile’s condition is currently listed as critical but stable.

Brandon Keith Evans, 24, Winston-Salem, identified himself to officers on scene as the one who shot the juvenile.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Evans was away from his home when he got a call from his roommate, telling him that someone was trying to break into his home.

Evans went back to his home and confronted the juvenile, along with a second suspect, inside.

Weapons were displayed by the suspects, and Evans shot the juvenile who was found on scene, police say.

The second suspect ran from the area in an unknown direction.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to call (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.