GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire that originated in the clothes dryer, the fire department said.

Saturday morning fire in Gastonia. Credit: Gastonia Fire Department

It happened Saturday morning on Davidson Avenue in Gastonia.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the Gaston County Chapter of the Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants of the home.