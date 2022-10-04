SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday.

Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been leveled, with flaming debris scattered.

No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively quickly and investigators determined that some kind of gas line had a leak in it.

The homeowner had turned the heater on before leaving around 8 a.m. and a few hours later, the home exploded.

No one was hurt, but debris did fall in a neighbor across the street’s yard.

The fire marshal cautions that everyone should check their heating units before they turn them on as the temperatures begin cooling down.