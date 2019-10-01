NC homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint, deputies link suspect to other crimes

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies in Iredell County arrested a man Monday after a homeowner reportedly found him burglarizing a home and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

The incident happened at a home on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville. Officials say the homeowner returned home to find the back door had been pried open. He then found 26-year-old Brandon Taylor Knight in a bedroom stealing jewelry, the report states.

The homeowner held Knight at gunpoint until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

“It is lucky for this suspect, this investigation did not end in a drastically different way,” said Sheriff Darren E. Campbell.

During the investigation, deputies found that two other nearby homes had been broken into as well. They say Knight had stolen property on him.

Knight was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering. Investigators say more charges are expected.

Knight is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.

