BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS, CHARLOTTE) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.

Deputies said a person called 911, stating that a man, later identified as Howard Gene Cook, had been shot. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke County’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that Cook had entered the house and had taken a firearm from inside the home. Cook pointed the firearm at the homeowner and the homeowner fired and struck Cook, ultimately killing him.

Burke County CID said their findings will be submitted to the DA’s Office to determine if there should be any charges.