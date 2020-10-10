NC homeowner worried after Trump signs stolen, then her property is damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CBS Newspath/WWAY) — Early voting starts in less than 10 days in North Carolina and campaigns continue to heat up.

Many people are showing support for candidates with signs in their yards, but some aren’t staying put.

“The minute we put one up, about two days or three days later one was taken,” said Amy Byers.

Byers lives in the Forest Hills neighborhood in Wilmington. She’s been displaying campaign signs since August and she says at least five have been stolen.

She says a sign was stolen Sunday night so she replaced it with two more on Monday and put them closer to her home.

But on Tuesday morning, she says the signs were gone.

“It shocked me because they were practically at our front door.”

Also, a large flag was ripped from her gate — closer in their yard than the front door, leaving the gate damaged.

That’s when Byers filed a police report.

She says she’s feeling unsafe in her own home, but she isn’t giving up.

“Fear is the absence of faith and I’m not going to let fear control me,” Byers said.

With a firm belief in freedom of speech, Byers said she is sending a message.

“I’m going to make a sign that says, ‘you can steal my sign but you can’t steal my vote.’ And that’s really what my stance is,” Byers said.

And Byers said it’s not about which party people support.

“If your Biden sign was taken, if your Trump sign was taken, if your Dan Forest sign was taken or your Roy Cooper sign was taken we are all together. You are not alone and I just urge people, don’t be scared into submission,” Byers said.

“I just think we all need to respect each other’s opinions,” she added.

