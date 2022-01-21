NC hospitals requesting federal assistance due to strained capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has requested federal assistance as hospitals across the state are seeing a record number of patients and dealing with strained capacity.

A news release said NCDHHS and NC Emergency Management are requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate capacity constraints, mostly due to COVID-19.

“The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity,” a news release said Friday.

Additionally, Gov. Roy Cooper said despite previous federal resources being made available, he felt it was needed to request more.

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency),” said Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”

North Carolina set daily records of hospitalizations throughout January, reaching another high on Thursday with 4,741 people hospitalized. Overall, hospitalizations increased 23-percent for the week ending on Monday, Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior.

However, the news release also said because hospitalizations lag behind increases in cases, this number may increase further.

Furthermore, Cooper has previously issued executive orders waiving regulations and giving hospitals and health care providers additional capacity and flexibility to treat COVID-19 patients. But with the new omicron variant, the spikes are now too high.

NCDHHS is asking people to not visit hospital emergency rooms solely for a test and only go for real emergencies, COVID-19 related or not.

At this time, UNC Health’s Media Relations and Social Media Strategist Tom Hughes confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that UNC Health, across all its hospitals, has approximately 800 COVID-19 positive patients, approximately 100 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and have approximately 700 employees out system-wide.

WakeMed is also currently caring for 221 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its hospitals, with 31 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators, Senior Specialist, Marketing and Communications coordinator Kristin Kelly said in an email to CBS 17.

At this time, CBS 17 is waiting for an update from Duke University Hospital.