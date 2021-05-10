NC House approves bill to prohibit shackling of pregnant inmates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina House lawmakers on Monday unanimously approved a bill that would prohibit physical restraints used on incarcerated pregnant women before, during and after they give birth.

The proposal also requires women to be provided sufficient food and dietary supplements during their pregnancy.

Rep. Kristin Baker wrote the bill in response to a concern she heard from a physician who delivered a baby a couple years ago from a woman who was shackled and unable to hold her infant.

The bill bans the use of restraints on women during their second and third trimesters of pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery.

It also requires that women are given proper food and nutrition, limits restrictive housing, and mandates training for correctional officers to support pregnant women’s physical and mental nee

The proposal will now go to the state Senate for further consideration.