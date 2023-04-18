RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some North Carolina lawmakers say the state needs to do more to keep people safe and to take more action against hate crimes, and they’ve introduced a bill to do that.

House Bill 596, which lawmakers introduced this month, would legally change hate crimes from a misdemeanor to a felony, and it would expand what is covered under the definition of a hate crime, It would also create a state database that would keep records of all hate crimes.

Lawmakers say in the past five or so years, the state and country as a whole have seen an increase in the reported number of hate crimes.

One lawmaker got emotional at a press conference talking about the bill saying some people in the state don’t feel safe.

“There are people out there that do not walk out at night because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity, there are people that are killed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity or the color of their skin or where they practice their religion,” Rep. Allison Dahle (D-Wake) said.

The bill would also implement trainings for law enforcement in the state to guide officers on how to identify a hate crime and collect evidence.