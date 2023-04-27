FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two state lawmakers are proposing a railroad safety bill that could significantly impact railroad crossings in Fayetteville.

State Rep. Howard Penny Jr. (R-Harnett) is co-authoring House Bill 639. If it becomes law, stopped trains would only be able to block railroad crossings for 10 minutes. The bill would also cut the length of freight trains to 1.6 miles. Generally, those trains can be as long as 3 miles.

“Sometimes tracks there will get blocked for long periods of time cutting off sectors of Fayetteville,” Penny said.

The bill also focuses on school bus railroad crossing safety. If a bus stalls on a railroad track, the driver must get the students off first, before contacting the rail company and school district.

“Our children are our precious commodity that ride those school buses, as well as, the driver. I want to make sure if a bus locks up on a railroad crossing that we evacuate that bus as soon as possible,” Penny said.

He said this bill is all about safety, following the train derailment involving toxic chemicals in Ohio in early February.

“I’m not anti-railroad. Because the railroad can get the most product at the most expeditious time and quantities. I’m not anti-railroad. I’m just about safety.”

There are some other measures in the bill. It will be introduced to the transportation committee in the coming days.