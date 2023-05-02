RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Tuesday came out against a bill that would eliminate the state’s concealed carry permit requirement.

Despite the group’s objections, the NC Constitutional Carry Act passed a House committee Tuesday morning and could be up for a vote on the House floor this week.

Under the bill, people as young as 18 would be able to carry a concealed handgun without going through the permitting process, that includes fingerprinting, training and testing, as well as checking someone’s criminal history and mental health.

“This bill would allow folks themselves to determine if they’re capable of carrying a concealed weapon,” Marie Evitt said, who is with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. “The sheriffs now have professionally trained staff who have difficulty determining that sometimes.”

Twenty-seven other states have enacted a similar law.

Though the permit would not be required, it would still be possible for someone to obtain one if they want to have it in order to carry concealed in another state that still requires a permit.

Paul Valone, the president of Grass Roots North Carolina, said he was initially surprised by the sheriffs’ association opposing the bill.

“I suppose it’s not necessarily that shocking because, quite frankly, the sheriffs often like to retain control of things just like they tried to retain control of the now-repealed pistol purchase permit system,” he said.

Valone argues that under the Second Amendment, people should not be required to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. His group has sued some sheriffs over delays in processing permit requests, most notably in Mecklenburg County.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told CBS 17 he’s concerned about the potential impacts on public safety.

“We have enough issues dealing with gun violence and injuries from guns now. To me, this is a step in the wrong direction,” Sheriff Birkhead said.

A spokesman for the sheriff said on average his office is taking about 25 days to process concealed carry permit requests. In the last year, the office has approved 1,951 concealed carry applications and denied 57 of them.

The main disqualifications included: felony convictions, federal prohibitions, use of or addiction to narcotics and involuntary commitment (the person was a danger to themselves or others).

While the training and permits would still be available to people who want to pursue them, Sheriff Birkhead said he’s skeptical many people would go through with that.

“I try very hard not to engage in wishful thinking,” he said. “And, if the requirement is removed, no one is going to go through training.”