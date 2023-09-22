RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shortly after midnight on Friday, the House voted to approve the 2023 Appropriations Act — sending the bill to the Senate for a final vote.

According to a press release from Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), the budget passed a bipartisan vote of 70-40. The budget includes expanding Medicaid, cuts taxes, invests in rural infrastructure and includes state employee raises.

The fiscal year began on July 1, but Republicans did not reach a deal until Tuesday.

“I could not be prouder of the budget approved by the House today, and I am encouraged by the bipartisan support it received from my friends on the other side of the aisle,” said Moore. “I look forward to Senate approval and the Governor’s signature on the 2023 Appropriations Act so it can be enacted as soon as possible.”

If the budget is passed by the Senate, it will head to Gov. Cooper’s desk for a signature.