RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina House has overridden Governor Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41.

It comes after North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate voted Tuesday to override the Democratic governor’s first veto of the session on legislation to loosen gun restrictions, teeing up the House’s first test of party unity under new operating rules.

The bill revives a package of gun access measures that would scrap a requirement that handgun buyers obtain a permit from their county sheriff.

Representative Jon Hardister confirmed the override in a tweet and stated that this is the “first veto override since 2018.”

The override took place without debate.

Senate Bill 41 concerns the requirement for a permit in order to purchase a pistol.

