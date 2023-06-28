RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will put new limits on how medical professionals treat transgender children.

The bill was approved by a House vote of 67-46.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Senate OK’d the bill.

The bill prohibits medical professionals from performing surgical gender transition procedures on minors and prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors, with some exceptions. State funds could not be used for those treatments either.

“Parents should still have the right to consent to life-saving medical care for their children whether or not my next-door neighbor thinks that,” said Margaret Bilodeau, whose 15-year-old son Rowan is transgender.

They joined a group that protested the bill, which is among several sponsored by Republican lawmakers this session impacting transgender people.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.