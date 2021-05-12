NC House passes bill that would limit teaching of race, racism in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House passed a bill Wednesday that would prevent schools from promoting several concepts about race and racism.

It comes as a last-minute substitute to a charter school reopening bill Tuesday. The bill passed in the House by a 65-48 vote.

Under the legislation, teachers wouldn’t be able to promote the idea that someone by virtue of their race or sex is inherently racist or sexist.

They also couldn’t promote the concept that someone is responsible for the actions of the past by virtue of their race or sex.

“This bill is about upholding the equality and rights of all persons,” said primary bill sponsor and House Education Committee Chairman John Torbett (R-Gaston). “It does not change what history can and cannot be taught. It simply prevents schools from endorsing discriminatory concepts. At the end of the day, we should all be able to agree that no student or school employee should be made to feel inferior solely because of the color of their skin or their gender. North Carolina must have an education system that unites us – not divides us.”

The legislation is part of a national effort by Republicans to address this issue. Democrats have pushed back on it saying it could hide the reality of racism and discrimination throughout history.

“North Carolina’s school children should be taught how to think – not what to think,” said North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson, in support of the legislation. “Radical leftists complain that this legislation is ‘white-washing history’ and ‘academic apartheid.’ Students should absolutely learn the horrific facts associated with slavery, Jim Crow, and other dark times in our nation’s history. They should not, however, be subjected to pseudo-science social justice initiatives like the ‘1619 Project’ and ‘Critical Race Theory,’ which seek to divide us along racial lines and teach that the systems of our Republic and the history of our great American experiment are shameful.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.