RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — House Representative Keith Kidwell filed a bill on Wednesday to ban abortions across North Carolina with the only exception being “when necessary to preserve the life of the mother.”

The 3-page bill, titled the “Human Life Protection Act of 2023,” proposes to add a new section to North Carolina’s law on abortion.

The bill, if approved, would prohibit anyone from performing inducing or attempting an abortion.

An exception would need to meet these three criteria, the bill states:

The mother must have a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the woman at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced. The person performing, inducing or attempting the abortion must be a licensed physician. The abortion must be done in a manner that “provides the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive” unless it creates a greater risk of the mother’s death or greater risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.

A full version of the Human Life Protection Act of 2023 can be viewed here.