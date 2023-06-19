RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has been sued by a Wake County assistant principal for alienation of affection, according to the lawsuit.

Scott Riley Lassiter is an assistant principal at Connections Academy Middle School in Raleigh, according to the school’s website.

CBS 17 obtained a lawsuit filed Sunday by Lassiter who alleges Moore (R-Cleveland) had an extramarital affair with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, an employee of the state government. The lawsuit lists Moore and a John Doe as co-defendants.

Doe is accused of trespassing and conspiring with Moore in June to install security cameras on the plaintiff’s property without his consent.

The lawsuit states Moore and Lassiter’s wife began an extramarital affair in 2019 and beyond Jan. 11, 2023. Lassiter discovered the affair in December 2022.

According to the lawsuit, Lassiter began surveilling his wife on Dec. 21 after hearing rumors about an inappropriate relationship between her and Moore. She allegedly told the plaintiff she was going to a movie with a female friend that night.

The lawsuit states that instead of going to a movie, she went to dinner with Moore at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Raleigh on Dec. 21. After dinner, Moore drove her to his residence in Raleigh and she returned home on Dec. 22.

When Lassiter confronted his wife, she admitted to an extramarital affair with Moore and feared ending the relationship would result in losing her job, according to the lawsuit.

Lassiter met with Moore on Dec. 26, 2022, at Biscuitville on Western Boulevard in Raleigh to confront him about the affair. According to the lawsuit, Moore admitted to having a multi-year sexual relationship with Mrs. Lassiter.

Moore asked Lassiter “on a completely unrelated note” if he could do anything for him, implying he could use the power as N.C. House Speaker in some way to benefit Lassiter, according to the lawsuit.

Mr. and Mrs. Lassiter separated on Jan. 11 after 10 years of marriage, the lawsuit states.

Lassiter is seeking a total of $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.