NC House fails to override Gov. Cooper’s veto on bill that would reopen gyms and bars with outdoor seating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives failed to override the veto of Gov. Roy Cooper on a bill that would reopen gyms and bars with outdoor seating across the state.

The House voted 66-53 to override Cooper’s veto of the gym and bar reopening bill. That is not a three-fifths majority, which means the veto stands.

House Bill 594 was vetoed by Cooper on June 19.

Cooper has kept gyms and bars closed during phase two of reopening.

Cooper and state health officials said they did not include gyms in the second phase because they view that as a “high-risk activity” with people breathing hard and potentially spreading the virus.

During a Wednesday daily briefing, Cooper moved to delay Phase 3 of reopening until at least July 17. In Phase 3, increased capacity at bars and restaurants and other similar entertainment venues would be allowed, according to state health officials.

Some gym owners have defied the governor’s executive order and opened anyway. Others have been working to try to find a way to convince the governor they can open while adhering to social distancing and being mindful of the impacts of COVID-19.

House Bill 594 would also allow certain existing establishments to offer and operate outdoor dining and beverage service options at 50 percent of the current indoor seating capacity of the establishment, or 100 customers, whichever is less.

Cooper shared this statement on HB 594:

“Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety.”