CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire that left two children dead and one adult injured.

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight Saturday on South Church Street.

At the time of the fire, officials said there were four people found inside the home. Two children were located by firefighters and were found dead. An adult was rushed to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.

Neighbors are wondering what caused the Saturday morning fire. Officials say they responded to the house around 12:30 a.m. A neighbor said the family had only lived in the house for about a year.

Crime scene tape was up and SBI investigators and crime scene unit officials tried to determine the cause of the fire. Neighbors say this is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, with some homes being built in the early 1900s with all wood, which could cause a house fire to escalate quickly.