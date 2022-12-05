RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million.

On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Bostic is guaranteed to win at least $400,000. He is the final person to get a chance to spin for one of the $2 million prizes.

“I always tell people one of these days I’m going to win,” Bostic said. “And this is it.”

The opportunity began when Bostic purchased the ticket and then entered into a second-chance drawing and now has a chance to win $2 million.

“I never dreamed in my wildest dreams I could ever win that much money,” Bostic said. “It’s just so unreal.”

Bostic said he has always wanted to take a cruise so he will use some of his winnings to make that dream come true.

“It’s such an exciting time, I don’t know how I’m going to sleep until then,” Bostic said.

Bostic worked as a manager at PPG Industries for 41 years before retiring in 2007. He went back to work as a housekeeper for the university because he has “a passion for work” and he works 60 to 65 hours a week at times because he likes being around the students.