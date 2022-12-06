RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spin of a lifetime on Tuesday, 75-year-old housekeeper Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville, was stunned to see his luck landed him a $600,000 win.

On Monday, CBS 17 reported that Bostic would win a minimum of $400,000 guaranteed after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratch off ticket, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

As Bostic stepped up to the big wheel to spin on Tuesday with colored lights flashing all around him, the crowd cheered him on as the wheel ticked away, landing on the $600,000 win. He was immediately presented his huge check.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,060.