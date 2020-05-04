NC hurricane season preparation includes some coronavirus considerations this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – While North Carolinians work through the current stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, citizens living along the coast know that warmer weather means it is time to prepare for the potential for hurricanes.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared this week as Hurricane Preparedness Week across the state. The typical hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, although tropical systems can occur outside those parameters as well.

The governor’s advice is to use this week to talk about emergency plans with family members, update any emergency supplies and make sure your insurance is up to date. With the threat of coronavirus still out there, the governor also said evacuation plans should include an idea to stay at a hotel or inland with friends and family as emergency shelters may not be able to maintain much social distancing.

Hurricane preparedness kits should also include hand sanitizer and face masks along with the traditional items this year as well.

Inland flooding and storm surge are always part of the potential storm damage from systems, so this year the state is debuting a new tool called “Know Your Zone,” which is a tiered evacuation system that will show the most vulnerable areas to storm surge and other hazards. You can access that information at this link to see where your address falls.

Recommended items for a hurricane preparation kit include:

Food/water for every member of your family for several days

Copies of insurance cards/papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

First-aid kit

Weather radio and batteries

Prescription medicines

Sleeping bag or blankets

Changes of clothes

Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

Cash

Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

