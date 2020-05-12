NC increasing benefits for food stamps recipients amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Food and Nutrition Services recipients in North Carolina will get a boost in benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it received federal authority to implement the program on March 27.

NCDHHS officials say all families that receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for May 2020 for their household size.

For example, a family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount.

Households that have already received the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the temporary increase.

Officials say household size will not include ineligible or disqualified members.

Households ineligible in May 2020 will not receive the temporary increase.

Approximately 360,000 households, at random, will begin receiving the temporary increased benefit on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card on May 22.

Read more here.