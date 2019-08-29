NC infant girl died from abuse at hands of father, authorities say

DENTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Deputies say a Davidson County man is charged with murder and felony child abuse in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, deputies responded to a home in Denton in reference to a baby who was not conscious and not breathing.

EMS took the little girl to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say the child’s death was caused by physical abuse from her father, Brandon Dean Patton.

Patton is being held in jail without bond. He has a court date on Sept. 9.

