WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate was charged on Thursday with having an escape tool after walking out of his jail cell, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A detention officer working in a housing unit within the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center saw a resident, later identified as Timothy Douglas Bailey, 38, of Winston-Salem, leave his locked cell.

The residents within the housing unit were all confined to their cells during this time. While the detention officer was talking through the closed door of a cell to its respective resident, the detention officer saw another resident leave his locked cell and enter the common area of the housing unit.

The detention officer told the resident to return to his cell, and he did.

“We are responsible for not only the custody and care of the residents but also for the safety and security of all within the facility walls. This includes the detention center residents, detention officers and contracted staff members,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said. “The Detention Center was constructed with multiple rings of containment in place to prohibit escape. While this resident was nowhere near close to escaping the facility, the ability to leave his locked cell and enter the common area of the housing unit put himself, our detention officers and the other residents within the housing unit in danger. This is a serious violation, and we have reacted accordingly by charging him. We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the safety and security of those within our custody and care.”

Bailey has been charged with one count of felony possessing tools for escape. He received a $50,000 secured bond and remains confined within the FCLEDC.

