RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina inmate has been caught in South Carolina one day after escaping from a prison recreation yard, corrections officials say.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua P. Ostwalt was caught in York County, South Carolina, by law enforcement there and is being returned to the state to face charges for his escape.

Ostwalt escaped from the yard from a Robeson County prison at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is serving a 2½-year sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation.