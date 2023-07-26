MORGANTON, N.C. (WJZY) — An inmate was released by mistake on Monday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 42-year-old Dennis James Danner Jr. was mistaken for an inmate with a similar name and released by accident around 3 p.m. on Monday. Officers realized the error during their rounds at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Danner is still under a $2,500 bond for three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Danner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.