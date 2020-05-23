NC inmate said he was going to vomit, but instead escapes in SUV, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say an inmate has been captured after escaping and injuring a law enforcement officer in Greensboro on Friday.

At about 9:40 a.m., two Alamance County detention officers were in a van with Joshua Lee Stewart and another inmate being transported from Guilford County Jail to Alamance County Jail.

Stewart had been charged with failure to appear and was handcuffed in the front during the transport.

Joshua Lee Stewart

Stewart told the detention officers that he was sick and had to vomit. The officer pulled over at Arlington and East McCulloch Street in Greensboro to render aid by giving Stewart a vomit bag.

Stewart found a Chevrolet SUV nearby with the keys in the ignition. He then got in and started to drive away, police said.

The detention officer tried to open up the driver’s side door but was dragged along for a few blocks, police said. Officials said the officer has minor bumps and bruises and is expected to recover.

For over four hours, officers and K-9 units searched the area, looking for Stewart.

Greensboro police say they were called in to help Alamance County deputies in the search.

Stewart will be charged with felony escape, felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was later captured without incident.

More headlines from CBS17.com: