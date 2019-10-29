NC inmate sentenced to death after 4 killed in 2017 escape attempt

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) – A jury has sentenced a former Pasquotank inmate to death for his role in a 2017 escape attempt that took the lives of four prison employees.

The same jury convicted Mikel Brady, the self-proclaimed “pack leader” behind the 2017 attack.

Every jury member chose to sentence Brady to death. In North Carolina, if all jurors are not in unanimous agreement, the defendant is sentenced to life in prison.

Shortly after, the judge decided to accept the jury’s recommendation.

Brady is the first of four inmates facing charges in this case to go to trial.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now