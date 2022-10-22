MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The man who authorities say used a “toothbrush shank” in his escape from a local jail is now back in custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received information Friday morning that they located Russell Heath in the area.

While monitoring community security cameras in Wedgewood Lakes in Moyock, authorities located Heath on the side of the road where he was attempting to flee once again.

Deputies were able to capture Heath around 12:45 p.m. after an altercation. Authorities also retrieved a gun after it fell out of Heath’s waistband.

Authorities say Heath is being charged in Chowan with assault on a Government official, second-degree kidnapping and escape from jail. Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has pending charges involving firearms possession and resist delay and obstruction.

Heath was able to break out of the jail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night when two guards came by to get supplies Heath was using to clean his cell, per Chowan Chief Sheriff’s Deputy John McArthur.

McArthur says Heath had created a toothbrush shank, which he used to threaten the guards and lock them up. He also took their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.

“He attacked them and pushed them into a holding cell, took the keys, then came through this side of the jail and then out,” McArthur said.

Heath had been booked in the Chowan jail originally for financial-related crimes, authorities say.