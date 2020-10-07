NC inmates sought after walking away from transitional housing in Raleigh, Rocky Mount, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina prison officials say that three offenders recently walked away from residential locations while participating in a program that allows them to serve part of their sentences outside of prison.
Escape warrants have been issued for men who left their locations in Rocky Mount and Edenton. A warrant is being sought for a man who walked away from a home in Raleigh.
Delbert K. Furman, 67, left his transitional housing in Raleigh, officials said. Furman was serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering and had a projected release date of Nov. 4, 2020.
Michael Coburn, 57, left his location in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from Greg Thomas, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Coburn was serving a sentence for felony possessing stolen goods with a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021.
Thomas Watson, 53, failed to return to his transitional housing location in Edenton after working off-site, the news release said.
Watson was serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021.
Officials did not say when the men failed to report back to their transitional housing.
