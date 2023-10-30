RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — An investigation by the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed high levels of lead in a type of kid’s fruit puree.

The FDA and the state are now warning consumers not to buy or feed apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches from the company WanaBana to toddlers and young children.

NCDHHS said Monday it identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure following several cases of elevated blood lead levels in children in the western part of the state. As part of the investigation, NCDHHS analyzed multiple lots of the product, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead.

The FDA reviewed the findings and issued a voluntary recall of all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of lot code or expiration. WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold at Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

The company has also agreed to voluntarily recall all apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration.

In North Carolina, all blood lead test results for children under the age of 6 are reportable to NCDHHS. A child under six who has two consecutive blood lead test results greater than or equal to 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dl) is considered to have an elevated lead level and is eligible for a home investigation by NCDHHS and local health department staff to identify the source of the lead hazard.

In cases of elevated levels, the child’s health care provider is also notified to monitor their blood. The state says it was during several such investigations that the WanaBana brand of apple cinnamon puree pouches were identified as the likely source of lead hazard.

Lead exposure can cause behavioral, developmental and health problems even at low levels. Children under age six are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of lead on the body.

If you have WanaBana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to your children. Health experts recommend you dispose of the products immediately.

The state advises families to discuss blood lead testing with a medical provider if they are concerned about their child.