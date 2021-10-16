NC investigators charge man with sex crimes involving children

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Gaston County have charged a 27-year-old Dallas man with multiple sex crimes involving underage children.

According to Gaston County Police, 27-year-old Matthew Kia Ponder was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of incest with a child under the age of 13, and one felony count of sex act on a minor by substitute parent or custodian.

The investigation and resulting charges stem from a report made to the police by the Gaston County Department of Social Services, after they received a complaint of sexual abuse taking place in a home.

Ponder is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1 million bond.

