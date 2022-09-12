OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials at the North Carolina coast are warning about abandoned bonfires at beaches after one was discovered on a Brunswick Island island early Sunday morning.

The Oak Island Fire Department posted photos of a massive hole and sand structure that was built on the beach — with a bonfire still burning.

The spot on the beach was a 4-foot deep hole that was also about 10 feet wide — with high walls on the sides.

No one was around when the still-burning fire was discovered around 5 a.m. Sunday, Oak Island fire officials said.

The hole and bonfire on the beach at Oak Island early Sunday. Photo courtesy: Oak Island Fire Department

Fire crews reminded residents that bonfires are not allowed on the beach during Turtle Nesting Season, that is underway.

The fires can cause turtle hatchlings to become disorientated and wander away from the ocean, or even into the fire itself, Oak Island fire officials said.

Town rules also ban such holes on the beach with no one around.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire and police issued a citation to the people responsible.