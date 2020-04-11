NC beach requires 14-day self-quarantine as Easter weekend begins — typical start of tourism season

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Just as the traditional tourism season begins with the Easter weekend, two beaches on an island at the North Carolina coast are ordering all residents and non-residents to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All residents and non-residents of Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while at the two beaches, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, officials announced Thursday.

The quarantine is required if a stay before Emerald Isle or Atlantic Beach was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County. The new rules began Thursday at noon.

The rules say that “travel from outside Carteret County for outdoor or leisure activities within Emerald Isle is not considered essential travel and is hereby prohibited.”

The only exceptions are those who are performing essential services or essential government services, officials said.

Carteret County, which also includes Salter Path, Morehead City, Portsmouth and Swansboro, has 20 cases of COVID-19 and one death, according to Friday morning data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

