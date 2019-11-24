NC island’s reopening for visitors after Hurricane Dorian delayed until Dec. 2

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials from the Ocracoke Deputy Control Group met Wednesday to change their original recommendation to lift a Hurricane Dorian visitor evacuation order on Friday immediately following the reopening of N.C. 12.

The island was evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the first week of September. Just last weekend, a storm hit the Outer Banks, causing problems along the key coastal road, N.C. 12.

So, instead, the Ocracoke Deputy Control Group recommended to the board of commissioners that the evacuation order for visitors be lifted on Dec. 2, regardless of any other setbacks.

Due to the damage caused by last weekend’s nor’easter, repair work to N.C. 12 was expected to take at least an additional two weeks to complete.

The Control Group felt that the idea of having N.C. 12 repairs completed before allowing re-entry should be taken out of the decision-making process.

Based on the control group’s recommendation, the commissioners voted 4-1, with one commissioner voting against it, to lift the Ocracoke visitor evacuation on Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 a.m.

Visitors then will be immediately allowed to access the island.

Ferry operations will return to the paid reservation system that’s normally in place.

Officials say reconstruction and debris removal on N.C. 12 will continue to take place for the foreseeable future.

Normal medical transportation to definitive care remains unavailable due to the delay in the repairs on N.C. 12.

Officials advise delays and extended transport times until Highway 12 is repaired.

The Hyde County officials say they are diligently working with state and federal partners to get the roads open in a timely manner.

