NC judge among pair hospitalized after lightning strike along Blue Ridge Parkway

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people including a judge in western North Carolina are hospitalized after a lightning strike on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A family member told CBS 17 the incident happened during a micro-burst Saturday at 1:50 pm.

The pair was with a group of Boy Scouts in a parking lot along the parkway between Maggie Valley and Cherokee.

The two adults hit were about a foot away from the blast crater, which was about 3-feet deep.

His brother David tells CBS 17 that Roy Wijewickrama is in intensive care after suffering serious injuries that include third-degree burns.

Wijewickrama, a district court judge in Haywood County, is currently being treated at Mission Hospital in Asheville but is expected to recover.

No Boy Scouts were hurt.

