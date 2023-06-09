ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile accused of making false reports about an active shooter on a school bus was charged this week, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications began getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots had been fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County.

Deputies stopped buses, and veryone on the buses was found to be safe. ABSS personnel also contacted bus drivers to verify that everything was OK.

The ACSO believed these were hoax calls.

On Sunday at 8:32 p.m., Alamance County Communications received a text to 911. The 911 operator replied by asking about the location of the emergency.

The 911 operator noticed the calling number was the same number from the Jan. 4 incident.

After verifying the caller’s location, deputies were sent to verify that there was no emergency at the home.

Deputies spoke with a juvenile at the home who admitted to texting 911 earlier.

Deputies returned to the home on Tuesday to speak with the juvenile again about the Jan. 4 incident.

The juvenile admitted to making the calls to 911, while riding the bus, claiming there was a shooter on the bus.

After consulting with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to file criminal charges on a Juvenile Petition for making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, deputies say.