GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive.

Police say that the juveniles attempted to drive away when lights and sirens were initiated. However, one of the juveniles immediately crashed into another vehicle that was not related to the investigation.

After the crash, both of the juveniles exited the stolen vehicles and ran but were caught after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

The bystander in the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, police say. The juveniles were not injured.