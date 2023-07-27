Gaston County Police seized 10,000 Fentanyl pills weighing approximately 1 kilogram on Monday. They have a street value of roughly $330,000.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are being held on a $1 million secured bond after police said 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized from their car during a traffic stop.

Around 3:32 p.m. Monday, July 24, a K-9 Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Buick sedan for several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search by the K-9 resulted in the seizure of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside a Virgin Mary statue in the vehicle, police said.

Police said the pills weighed about two pounds and are worth roughly $330,000. The driver of the Buick, Angel Alvarez De Leon, as well as the passenger, Alfredo Diaz, both of Dallas, Texas, were both arrested.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.