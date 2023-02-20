MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of kidnapping a person, tying them to a chair with barbed wire, beating them and carving crosses into their body in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a person showed up at a home in the East Fork community Sunday saying that they had been kidnapped.

Deputies said the victim had numerous cuts to the face, body and arms and had multiple cross symbols carved into their face and body.

The sheriff’s office said investigators searched the area and found the home where they said the kidnapping occurred.

After a search of the home, detectives determined that the victim had been imprisoned in the basement of the home and their hands had been tied to a chair with barbed wire.

Detectives also said the victim’s feet were tied up and their chest was tied to a beam of the home, both with barbed wire, while their mouth had been taped.

Investigators said the victim was also punched and kicked in the head, struck multiple times with a crowbar, sliced with knives and hit in the head with guns.

Three people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Colby Banks, James Angel and Nicole Sawyer were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Banks was also wanted on a parole violation charge along with larceny and possession of marijuana charges from another county, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were not identified at this time.