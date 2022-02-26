RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state lawmaker Saturday took to Twitter to “insist” the state’s alcohol beverage control board stop selling Russian-made vodka.

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-27) posted a thread on Twitter about the request amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I wrote to the members of North Carolina’s ABC Board to insist on cessation of sales and suspension of wholesale purchases of Russian-made vodka in our state, indefinitely,” Garrett said in a tweet.

Garrett, of Guilford County, also included an image of a letter he wrote to the ABC Board. The letter said Garrett had been searching for ways that North Carolina government could “take a stand” against the invasion of Ukraine.

“While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in North Carolina will show the world where the residents of our state stand when it comes to the outrageous and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” the letter said.

Garrett asked the group to implement the measure, but to be sure not to ban other vodkas, “especially those made in North Carolina.” CBS 17 has reached out to the ABC Commission spokesman for comment.

Across the country, some bars and liquor stores are already pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,’’ said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.’’

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

Elsewhere, the Southern Spirits liquor store in Indian Land, South Carolina, is doing a booming business in the Ukrainian vodka Kozak after pulling Russian brands off its shelves.

The Magic Mountain ski resort in Londonderry, Vermont, posted a video on Twitter showing an employee pouring Stolichnaya down the drain and saying: “Sorry, we don’t serve Russian products here.’’

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.