NC lawmaker shows poignant email from single mom, teacher after GOP questions its legitimacy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Democratic North Carolina lawmaker had a lot to say when a representative of the opposite party questioned a claim she made this week regarding teacher pay.

North Carolina Rep. Deb Butler publicly answered a public records request Tuesday night on Twitter after the GOP asked her for emails to validate claims she made that a teacher reached out to her expressing her struggle to make ends meet.

Butler posted an emotional response to Twitter Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly received an email from a North Carolina teacher, describing the ongoing struggle to pay bills, provide for her daughter and feed herself on a teacher’s salary.

I am heartsick and furious! A NC teacher wrote me the most poignant and painful email. She struggles to raise her daughter on her teacher pay. After all is paid, she has virtually nothing for food and gas. Teachers going hungry in NC? #noexcuseforthis #givemeagavel #ncpol #ncdp — Deb Butler (@DebButlerHD18) November 19, 2019

Later that night, Butler said her office received a records request from the NCGOP communications director asking for the actual constituent email referenced in the tweet regarding teacher pay.

She posted a screen grab of the public records request online.

What? #ncgop believes my tweet below is fictional and within hours issued a records request to my assistant to see the email I received from the teacher. Well stand by fellas, I have permission to publish it publicly. #ncpol #givemeagavel #teachersgoinghungry #iwillnotyield pic.twitter.com/V8BaKilBFP — Deb Butler (@DebButlerHD18) November 19, 2019

Rather than privately fulfilling the request from the NCGOP, Butler obtained permission from the teacher and published the email in its entirety for everyone to see on Twitter.

In the email to Butler, the constituent identifies herself as a Brunswick County teacher and single mother frustrated over the requirements for any form of public assistance. The teacher admits to Butler she often goes without food to make sure she can provide for her child.

“I realize that there are large amounts of families that are in tight financial situations but I am having difficulty with the fact that as a state employee who works extremely hard every day and I am not able to receive any help,” the teacher’s email to Butler notes. “I understand that I am employed and I am thankful for this every day but when I submit my information to try to get any assistance, I am denied because my gross amount of pay is utilized, rather than my take home pay.”

From there, the teacher discloses her true monthly take home pay and itemizes her rent, childcare, phone bill, insurance costs and loan payments. After listing all of the deductions, she’s left with just a few dollars.

“I have $6.79 left in my bank account to now cover gas, groceries, and miscellaneous items that always arise,” the teacher wrote. “My bank account currently sits at $0.64. I have another week before payday.”

After posting the thread of the teacher’s email, Butler had one thing to say to anyone out there questioning her.

“I was so upset to learn of this teacher’s predicament and then to have the Republican Party communications officer make a records request because he believes I fabricated the story? Well, unlike him, I would never misrepresent the challenges of our teachers. I know they are struggling and it’s time for the Republicans to negotiate a reasonable pay increase for teachers instead of cutting corporate taxes for the seventh time. Anyone who reads her email and isn’t moved, should be ashamed of themselves.” Butler told WECT. “The fact that any teacher in NC is going hungry should upset and despair each and every one of us.”

