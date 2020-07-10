NC lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An unnamed Republican lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Senate Leader Phil Berger’s office.
Berger had this to say about the positive case of coronavirus in the Republican caucus:
“Earlier this morning, I was alerted that a member of the Republican caucus received a positive COVID-19 test today. Prior to coming to Raleigh this week, the member took a test in his district and it came back negative. At that time, he didn’t have any symptoms but wanted to be proactive before coming to the General Assembly. Because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, he took a second test on Thursday to be certain. He was not symptomatic when he took the second test. He is staying home and feels well. Out of an abundance of caution, the member called Sen. Dan Blue to alert him and members of the Democratic caucus. The member has also spoken to members of the Republican caucus and staff.”Senate Leader Phil Berger
North Carolina’s total number of lab-confirmed cases topped 80,000 with NCDHHS reporting 81,331 on Friday.
A total of 1,150,612 tests have been completed.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved to 1,479 on Friday – up from 1,461 on Thursday.
Fifty-nine percent of those deaths were people 75 or older.
