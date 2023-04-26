RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some North Carolina Lawmakers are advocating for better pay and paid leave for working families.

Wednesday, North Carolina senators Sydney Batch (D-Wake) and Graig Meyer (D-Orange), along with other advocates, called on lawmakers to advocate for bills that help with better pay and paid leave for workers.

“This is badly needed and long, long overdue,” said Senator Batch.

The senators discussed three bills.

The NC Up Minimum Wages/No Subminimum or Exemptions Act would phase in a $15 per hour minimum wage over a few years, while phasing out the tipped minimum and eliminating exemptions for disabled or incarcerated workers.

The Healthy Families & Workplaces/Paid Sick Days Act would allow people to earn sick time as they work, accruing up to four days of leave a year for employees of small businesses and up to seven days annually for employees of large companies.

They also talked about the NC Paid Family Leave Insurance Act which would establish a state level insurance program that working people can contribute to, allowing them to take leave when needed for childbirth, family caregiving reasons and serious illnesses.

Blanca Borceguin spoke at a press conference Wednesday. Borceguin said she had to pay out of pocket for her and her children’s medical expenses because her job didn’t cover it.

“My Medicaid was denied twice because I was employed prior to applying. I had to go through so much financial hardship to finally get approved,” said Borceguin. “My savings were gone, and I remember being at food panties for hours.”

Jen Hampton said she didn’t have access to sick time as a waitress.

“It’s not right. If a job is worth doing, the people doing it should have to beg and borrow to get by,” said Hampton.

Lawmakers also advocated to raise the minimum wage.

They argue during a time where the cost of living is getting higher and higher the current wage of $7.25 an hour isn’t enough to afford basic necessities.