NC lawmakers approve $4 million for park to honor African Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The North Carolina Senate voted Monday to approve $4 million for a park on state grounds and other efforts that would honor “contributions of African Americans” in the state, a news release said.

The area would be called Freedom Park and would include adding monuments, N.C. Senator Harry Brown said in the news release.

The park would be placed between between the Legislative Building and the Executive Mansion.

“The park would recognize the enduring roles of African Americans in the struggle for freedom in the state, and commemorate the historic and ongoing struggles for freedom,” the news release said.

Of the $4 million, $2.5 million would pay for signs and monuments while $1.5 million would be used for the park itself.

Signage would be place adjacent to three Confederate monuments to explain the struggles of black residents fighting for civil rights.

The N.C. Historical Commission recommended a similar plan in 2018.

The measure was in the state budget for 2019, but was not put into effect because of a budget stalemate between the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper.

