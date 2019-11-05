NC lawmakers back to begin new congressional map after court ruling

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. Federal judges ruled Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Carolina’s congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered because of excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone. (Corey Lowenstein/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are already starting the process of redrawing the state’s current congressional map after state judges last week blocked its use because they said there was evidence of likely excessive partisan bias in those districts.

A House-Senate committee plans to hold its first meeting on Tuesday. The legislature already has planned to resume its session Nov. 13 in part to consider drawing and voting for a new map.

The judges haven’t given the GOP-controlled General Assembly a deadline to draw a new map, but they’ve suggested that acting soon would allow the congressional election schedule to stay on track.

Meanwhile, some voters have sued in federal court to try to keep the current map in place for the 2020 elections.

