NC lawmakers backing plan to delay elections in cities, towns affected by redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Elections scheduled for 2021 may be delayed in many cities and towns in North Carolina.

State lawmakers have been going back and forth on whether to move some or all elections around the state to 2022 due to delays with the 2020 Census.

The North Carolina Senate is getting behind a bill that would delay until 2022 elections in localities that elect candidates by district, such as Raleigh and Cary, where some council members can only be chosen by voters that also live in that district. Those that aren’t affected will carry on with their elections in 2021 as scheduled.

A Senate committee approved the changes Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, the plan had been for cities and towns to decide themselves whether or not to reschedule their elections.

The change was requested by the North Carolina League of Municipalities, according to Sen. Phil Berger’s office.

Berger previously told CBS 17 he anticipates Census data from 2020 being available in August and does not believe the spring 2022 primaries, which include Congressional races, will need to be delayed.